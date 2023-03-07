Jump to content

Watch live: Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate committee

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 07 March 2023 15:21
Watch live as the Federal Reserve chair delivers the semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

This feed shows the scene inside the US Senate as Jerome Powell makes his address on Tuesday, 7 March.

It has been expected that Mr Powell will be setting out to persuade legislators that he is committed to bringing down inflation without negatively impacting the economy,

He will be seeking to ease recent economic turmoil in the market as he bids to reassure industry during his Congress speech.

Democrats have expressed concern that the Fed could be risking those in the lower income bracket through its efforts to tackle inflation.

Mr Powell is also expected to appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

