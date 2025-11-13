Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FAA says flight cuts will stay at 6% because more air traffic controllers are coming to work

The Federal Aviation Administration says flight cuts will stay at 6% because more air traffic controllers are coming to work

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 November 2025 01:11 GMT
Government Shutdown Airlines
Government Shutdown Airlines (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Flight reductions at 40 major U.S. airports will remain at 6% instead of rising to 10% by the end of the week because more air traffic controllers are coming to work, the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday.

The agencies said the decision follows recommendations from the FAA’s safety team, after a “rapid decline” in controller callouts. The 6% limit will stay in place while officials assess whether the air traffic system can safely return to normal operations, the agencies said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said safety remains their top priority and that all decisions will be guided by data.

Thousands of flights have been canceled since the restrictions took effect last Friday. The FAA originally planned to ramp up flight cuts from 4% to 10% of flights at the 40 airports.

The flight disruptions were implemented during the government shutdown, the longest in history.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in