Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials have confirmed that a FedEx plane was forced into an emergency landing at Newark Airport early Saturday after a birdstrike caused an engine fire.

The flight had just taken off from the airport in New Jersey when the birdstrike occurred. A video circulating on social media showed the plane landing with a fireball visible on one of the plane’s wings around 8 am local time.

“Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders,” a FedEx statement reads. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were the first to confirm the birdstrike.

A witness told ABC New York that they believed the strike that occurred was a single bird.

“I was driving and saw something falling and then fire start on the right wing engine. I believe a bird went through the engine, a big bird. I was in shock. I stopped immediately on the turnpike. Thankfully nothing happened,” Sofiane Zeblah said.

Nobody is believed to have been injured as a result of the incident and airport operations were not impacted. It’s not clear how many people were on board at the time of the incident.

This is just the latest aviation incident in the U.S. in the wake of plane crashes in Alaska and Philadelphia as well as the D.C. plane disaster that claimed the lives of 67 people earlier this month.