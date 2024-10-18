Florida official warns Hurricane Milton victims about scammers posing as FEMA workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The emergency management chief of the Florida county where Hurricane Milton made landfall earlier this month warned about reports of scammers in the area who are posing as Federal Emergency Management Agency officials and trying to get financial information from the storm's victims.

Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Sandra Tapfumaneyi told residents on Thursday that some scammers with fake FEMA badges were asking residents for their bank account information, which they should never provide. Instead, hurricane victims seeking help should only share that on FEMA's online system, she said.

“Don't give out your bank account information to anyone who is knocking on your door,” Tapfumaneyi said. “That is not an indication that they are there to help you. Don't give cash to anyone who says they are from FEMA.”

Residents with any doubts about the authenticity of a FEMA worker should contact local authorities, she said.

Milton made landfall last week in Sarasota County as a Category 3 hurricane, just two weeks after Hurricane Helene also tore through Florida before raking much of the southeast, including western North Carolina.

In North Carolina, the work of FEMA workers was suspended for a short time last weekend following reports that FEMA workers could be targeted by militia as the government responds to Helene. A sheriff’s office said earlier this week that one man was arrested during an investigation, but that the suspect acted alone.