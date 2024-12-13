Topless women protesting the Ukraine war are detained for vandalizing sculpture near UN building
At least three feminist activists have been detained for vandalising a monument outside the United Nations building in Geneva to protest Russia’s war against Ukraine and what they see as the UN's failure to stop the conflict
Two topless women with the group FEMEN, which is known for its provocative protests, used a chainsaw to cut into the wooden sculpture known as the “Broken Chair.”
One woman with white flowers in her hair left several large gashes in a leg of the sculpture, a 12-meter (40-foot) tall giant chair with a broken leg. The artwork symbolizes the dismemberment caused by land mines and is a call to ban the devastating weapons, which have also been used in the war in Ukraine.
The two women wore bands in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on their legs. They had words including “stop mines” and “F—- russia” painted on their bare chests and backs in near-freezing temperatures, and shouted expletives repeatedly against the United Nations and Russia.
They declined to speak to reporters afterward. At least three women — including a colleague of the two demonstrators — were later detained by police officers in three cars.