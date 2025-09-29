Silvia Fenturini Fendi gives up creative control of family's fashion house after centennial show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Silvia Venturini Fendi, who took creative control of her family's heritage fashion house after the departure of Kim Jones, is stepping down from that role and into a new one: honorary president.

“What a wonderful journey it has been, not only creatively but also from a human perspective: first through my bond with Karl Lagerfeld, then with Kim Jones and last but not least with my fantastic team, which over the years has become part of my family,” Venturini Fendi said in a statement released by the company Monday.

Jones left Fendi in October 2024. Venturini Fendi, 64, has been heading up both the men’s and women’s departments, alongside accessories during the company's centennial year. She is in the third generation of the Fendi family.

“These have been truly exciting years, a journey I have walked also in the name of my grandmother Adele, my mother Anna, and her sisters,” she said.

Venturini Fendi unleashed her creative control on a co-ed Spring-Summer 2026 collection previewed during the recent Milan Fashion Week that displayed the brand’s craft and fantasy. In her new role, she will focus on supporting the brand's legacy and craftsmanship.

“Her vision has guided Fendi from its Roman artisanal roots into the future, culminating in the celebration of the house's 100-year anniversary,” said Ramon Ros, chairman and CEO of Fendi.

LVMH acquired a majority stake in Fendi in 2001.