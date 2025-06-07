Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Boxing is returning to Boston’s famed Fenway Park nearly after 70 years

Via AP news wire
Saturday 07 June 2025 15:24 BST

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in