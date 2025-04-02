Formula 1: How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here's a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Japanese Grand Prix. It's the third round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Japanese Grand Prix schedule?

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: The Japanese Grand Prix.

Where is the Japanese Grand Prix taking place?

The Suzuka circuit first hosted F1 in 1987 and is a favorite with drivers and fans for its fast and technical layout. Owned by Honda, it's the only track on the F1 calendar in a figure-of-eight layout, using a bridge to cross over itself. The timing of the Japanese Grand Prix moved to the spring — cherry blossom season — last year, which means cooler weather and a chance of rain. Max Verstappen won the 2024 race at Suzuka in dominant style from then-teammate Sergio Perez.

What happened in the last race?

Oscar Piastri won the Chinese Grand Prix from pole for McLaren, with teammate Lando Norris second and George Russell third for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton won the sprint race in his first major success since joining Ferrari, but he and teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the Grand Prix the following day. It was Liam Lawson's second and last race for Red Bull before the team dropped him last week in favor of Yuki Tsunoda, who will be at his home race in Japan. Norris leads Verstappen by eight points in the driver standings.

What do I need to know about F1 and the Japanese Grand Prix?

Get caught up:

— McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins Chinese GP from teammate Lando Norris. Both Ferraris disqualified

— Ferrari vows to fix ‘mistakes’ that disqualified Hamilton: 5 takeaways from the Chinese Grand Prix

— Red Bull drops Liam Lawson and replaces him with Yuki Tsunoda

— Lando Norris: McLaren is ready for a title fight between its drivers

— Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1

Key stats at Suzuka

3 — McLaren has won three consecutive F1 races for the first time since 2012. A fourth win in a row would be the team's best run in 20 years.

28 — Piastri has scored at least one point in every one of the last 28 race weekends going back to Brazil in November 2023.

17 — Ferrari has just 17 constructors' points after its double disqualification in China and is already 61 behind McLaren in the standings. Williams also has 17 but the team is much more satisfied after often racing at the back last year.

What has been said since the last race?

“There was no intention to gain any advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.” — Ferrari responds to its double disqualification in China.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience.” — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explains why Liam Lawson was dropped to its second team, Racing Bulls.

