World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran
Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup match tickets have delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran in the second game of the tournament
Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup match tickets delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran on Monday in the second game of the tournament.
Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.
“Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets,” FIFA acknowledged.
Fans were advised to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the FIFA ticketing app.
“In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support,” FIFA said.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
