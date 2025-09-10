Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man accused of ramming a car into Filipino festival in Vancouver found mentally fit to stand trial

A judge has ruled that the man accused of killing 11 people by driving his SUV into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival is mentally fit to stand trial

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 September 2025 19:43 BST
Canada Vancouver Car Ramming

A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday that the man accused of killing 11 people by ramming his sport utility vehicle into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival is mentally fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, faces 11 counts of second-degree murder in the tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Day Street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 26.Dozens of people were also injured.

Provincial Court Judge Reg Harris made his ruling after listening to legal arguments from defense lawyer Mark Swartz and Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly. Two forensic psychiatrists were called as expert witnesses during the fitness hearing held last month.

Dr. Robert Lacroix and Dr. Rakesh Lamba testified over two days of the hearing, but a publication ban prevents evidence at the hearing from being reported.

Lo appeared by video link from the forensic psychiatric facility he is being held. He wore a blue sweatshirt and looked into the camera, rubbing his eyes at times.

