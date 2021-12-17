Fire engulfs Russian warship under construction, 3 injured
A Russian warship under construction at a shipyard in St. Petersburg has caught fire, leaving at least three workers injured
A Russian warship under construction at a shipyard in St. Petersburg caught fire Friday, leaving at least three workers injured.
The Provorny (Agile) corvette being built at the Severnaya Verf (Northern Shipyard) was completely engulfed by flames, and nearly 170 firefighters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the blaze that sent massive plumes of smoke over Russia’s second-largest city.
Local authorities said three workers were injured, with two of them requiring hospitalization.
An official panel has been created to investigate the cause of the fire, which wasn't immediately known.
The corvette is the latest in a series of such ships built at the shipyard. It was set to be commissioned by the navy late next year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.