Firefighter dies after cardiac emergency while battling Montana wildfire
A 60-year-old contract firefighter from Oregon died after suffering a cardiac emergency while battling a wildfire in southwestern Montana.
Ruben Gonzales Romero collapsed while conducting suppression work on the ground and received medical aid within three minutes, said Kira Powell, a spokesperson for the Bivens Creek fire burning in the Tobacco Root Mountains. However, resuscitation attempts failed, and the Keizer, Oregon, man died Sunday afternoon.
Gonzales Romero had more than 20 years experience as a firefighter, mainly doing chain-saw work, according to his company TJ Forestry Contracting LLC.
Gov. Greg Gianforte referred to him as a “fallen hero” in a statement offering condolences.
Gonzales Romero was among more than 700 firefighters working on the lightning-caused fire in the Tobacco Root Mountains about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Virginia City, Montana.
The Bivens Creek fire has burned about 3 1/2 square miles (9 square kilometers) since Aug. 13 in a remote area with thick timber and numerous dead trees.