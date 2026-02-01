Updating list of Grammy Awards winners
FKA twigs, Natalia Lafourcade, and the “Wicked” duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the early winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards
FKA twigs, Natalia Lafourcade and the “Wicked” duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the early winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.
While the Grammys save the biggest categories for its telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, 86 awards are handed ou t during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Darren Criss is hosting the premiere ceremony, which features performances and awards presentations.
Here's an updating list of select winners at Sunday's Grammys:
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Latin Pop Album
“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best Música Mexicana Album
“Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
___
For more coverage of the 2026 Grammy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks