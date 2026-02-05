Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crash kills pilot and trooper during shooter response

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter responding to an active shooter situation has crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic

Helicopter Crash Arizona
Helicopter Crash Arizona (ABC15 Arizona)

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter responding to assist officers with an active shooter situation crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic on board, authorities said.

A Ranger helicopter crew responded to assist the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday night, Sgt. Kameron Lee of the department said in a statement.

“Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board,” Lee said.

The names of the trooper and pilot have not been released.

The department will be will working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the crash investigation, Lee said. Emails seeking information on the crash were sent to both agencies early Thursday.

The department's Air Rescue Unit is trained for various high-risk situations, including mountain and water rescues.

The suspect in the shooting suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken into custody, Lee said. No one else was injured.

