Missing windsurfer from Space Coast is second Idalia death in Florida

A windsurfer who went missing off Florida's Space Coast the day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall last week has been declared the state's second death from the Category 3 storm, officials said Wednesday.

The 60-year-old man went missing while windsurfing in the Banana River last Thursday, a day after Idalia made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds across the state in Florida's remote Big Bend region, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The other Idalia-related death in Florida confirmed by the state’s 25 local district medical examiners was in Gainesville, but officials didn't release details.

A man in Valdosta, Georgia, also died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff Office.