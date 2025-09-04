Florida's vaccine mandate removal: What it means for public health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to make Florida the first state to remove school vaccine mandates, deep concern is spreading among doctors, parents and public health workers for the safety of children, their families and others who might be vulnerable in a disease outbreak.

They fear that dreaded diseases, held in check for decades by vaccines, could flare up again if too many people in Florida aren't immunized. Here's what to know about Florida's plan:

DeSantis calls this ‘medical freedom’

While states traditionally follow federal guidance when it comes to vaccines, school mandates are set by state health departments. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday that the health department would begin taking steps immediately to eliminate these mandates, calling them “immoral” intrusions on people’s rights that hamper parents’ ability to make health decisions for their children.

“We’re going to end it,” Ladapo said, without providing details or a timeline.

The Health Department also did not immediately respond to questions about other vaccine requirements, such as for certain workplaces. Many such requirements are enshrined in state law and would require legislative approval. DeSantis appointed Ladapo and his wife Casey DeSantis to a commission that's drafting a broader “medical freedom” measure expected to be introduced in the next legislative session.

School nurses sound alarm

“If they’re able to go through with it, they’re just opening a door to a health crisis that’s 100 percent preventable,” said Lynn Nelson, president of the National Association of School Nurses.

Schools are a microcosm of society, and when students go home, they can bring diseases to vulnerable people such as infants and the elderly, Nelson said.

Measles, mumps and pertussis – also known as whooping cough -- are among the preventable diseases Nelson is most concerned about if Florida’s plan succeeds. Measles, a highly contagious illness, can create life-threatening situations for infants and small children, she said.

“There are outbreaks all over the country right now, and they will spread in any state or community where the vaccine rate drops,” she said.

Florida already lags nation in vaccination rates

Even before Wednesday’s announcement, Florida lagged the rest of the United States when it came to kindergarteners being immunized for diseases like measles, mumps and rubella, with 88.7% immunized in 2025, compared to more than 92% nationwide, according to state and federal health statistics.

New religious exemptions to vaccines have also increased, to 6.4% among children age 5-17 years old, and as much as 15% in some counties, as of April 2025.

That's according to the Florida Health Department's monthly online “Vaccine-Preventable Disease Surveillance Report,” which was last updated on May 29. At the time, it showed cases of hepatitis A, whooping cough and chickenpox were increasing in Florida.

Why are vaccines needed?

Since the first safe and effective polio vaccine was released for use in the United States in 1955, vaccines have become a cornerstone of public health, keeping schoolchildren and adults safe from infectious diseases that had afflicted populations for centuries.

Timely and up-to-date required vaccinations “are essential to protecting school-age children, youth, and the public from preventable, serious infectious diseases,” according to a recent position paper from the National Association of School Nurses.

“Vaccine exemptions should be eliminated, except when necessary for validated medical contraindications,” the group said.

How could this affect Florida's tourism industry?

It’s unclear how a decline in vaccinations might affect Florida’s top business – its $128 billion tourism industry. Florida is among the top U.S. destinations, with 143 million visitors last year.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and other Orlando theme parks no longer require proof of vaccinations for employees, due to Florida laws passed in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that limit employers’ power to require such protection. Representatives for Disney and Universal didn’t respond to inquiries Thursday asking them about the potential impact of more unvaccinated children.

Florida also is home to a cruise line industry with a $24 billion economic impact, according the Cruise Lines International Association. Most cruise lines don’t have any vaccine requirements. But the CDC has recommended that passengers be vaccinated against COVID and the flu, and that they check which other vaccines may be recommended based on the countries they’re visiting.