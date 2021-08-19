A school in Florida removed a teacher working with kids with special needs after a video showed her shouting racist remarks at a family walking in a “residents only” neighbourhood, according to a news report.

Educator Patricia Schimdt has been sent on administrative leave by the Collier County School District, after she hurled profane remarks targeting a woman and her son when they were out for a walk.

In a video released by NBC2, Ms Schmidt is seen driving by the area and then stopping to blare her car horn at the family, asking them to step off the path in the public area which she said was for “residents only”.

“Did you have sex with a Black guy? Your kids are half-breeds. Look at them!” Ms Schmidt is allegedly seen shouting in the video.

She did not stop there and continued her rant, telling the victim that her child “must be a special ed”. Ms Schimdt also verbally abused the boy afterwards.

The victims were walking near a paved “residents only” path in a neighbourhood on Saturday when Ms Schmidt is accused of driving by, blaring her horn, lowering her window and screaming profanities at them.

At another point, the woman yelled at the victim that her son “must be special ed” and then referred to the boy by a slur, repeating the obscene word a second time.

According to the Collier County authorities, Ms Schidmt is an exceptional student education specialist at Lely Elementary School and works with children with special needs.

Upon learning about Ms Schmidt’s job, the victim told NBC2: “Who knows how she’s treating them in the classroom when their parents aren’t there to defend them?”