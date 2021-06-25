Floyd's brother: 'My family has been given a life sentence'

George Floyd s brothers asked a judge Friday to impose a harsh sentence against the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death.

“On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty,” Terrence Floyd said in delivering one of four victim impact statements during Derek Chauvin s sentencing hearing. "We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already.”

He said he's struggling to explain George Floyd's death to his daughter but feels he has to “because this is story.”

“This this is the case everybody knows about,” he said. "So she’s going to find out and I’m gonna have to explain that to her. And I think that’s, to me, harder than even just standing here. That I have to talk to my daughter and tell her, you know, about her niece, about her uncle, about the situation. That’s basically reliving it all over again, years down the line.”

Another of Floyd's brothers, Philonise Floyd, wiped his eyes and sniffled as he too asked for Chauvin to receive a maximum sentence.

“My family has been given a life sentence," he said. "We will never be able to get George back.”

