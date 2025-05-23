Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Purdue Fort Wayne dropping baseball and softball amid university budget cuts and revenue sharing

Purdue Fort Wayne will drop its baseball and softball programs immediately as part of university budget cuts and looming era of revenue sharing with athletes

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 May 2025 22:10 BST
Purdue Fort Wayne Dropped Sports Baseball
Purdue Fort Wayne Dropped Sports Baseball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Purdue Fort Wayne joined a line of schools dropping sports because of budget cuts and the looming era of revenue sharing with athletes, announcing Friday it would discontinue its baseball and softball programs immediately.

The university announced $6 million in budget cuts Thursday, and discontinuing the two sports will save about $1 million.

The Mastadons are members of the Horizon League and Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and will sponsor 14 Division I sports.

“This is one of the saddest days in my 25 years as a Mastodon,” athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “We know this news will upset our student-athletes, alumni and fans. It was not made lightly, and we are committed to supporting those affected through this transition.”

Harley Hutton said budget challenges across the university, in combination with changes in the NCAA model, led to a re-evaluation of the athletic program.

Stephen F. Austin announced Thursday it would drop bowling, men’s and women’s golf and beach volleyball. Eastern Illinois announced on May 12 it would discontinue men’s and women’s tennis.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

