Fox News host hits out at Biden’s ‘authoritarian’ vaccine mandates

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy slammed PresidentJoe Biden for his new vaccine mandate that will affect 100 million Americans.

While some organisations praised this new mandate, others were quick to criticise the announcement.

“He’s not mad at the Taliban anymore – he’s angry at you - or at least the 80 million Americans who haven’t been vaccinated – what happened to him being the president for all Americans?” Campos-Duffy said on Fox News Primetime.

The Fox News host later said that the mandate was an attack on Americans’ freedoms.

“But wait - this is the same administration that promised us last spring that they would never crush the freedom of millions of Americans,” Campos-Duffy said.

The American Federation of Government Employees is planning to hold talks about the rule before it takes effect. The governor of South Carolina said: “Biden and the radical Democrats (have) thumbed their noses at the Constitution.”

On Thursday, Mr Biden announced that employers with 100 or more workers will have to require vaccinations or get tested on a weekly basis. And health facility workers who received Medicare or Medicaid face the same decision, too.

Executive employees contractors who work with the government will have to be fully vaccinated and not be able to opt out by testing.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Mr Biden said in a White House speech. He added that unvaccinated people “can cause a lot of damage, and they are”.

Mr Biden has issued this mandate in the wake of the delta variant spread. Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths have been on the rise throughout the US since the beginning of summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The organisation also said communities with low vaccination rates were also driving the spread.

Medical experts continue to advocate for people to get vaccinated because it prevents severe illness, hospitalisations, and deaths.