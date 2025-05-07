Automaker owned by Taiwan's Foxconn to make EVs for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foxtron, an automaker partly owned by Taiwan iPhone manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, and Mitsubishi Motors of Japan said Wednesday they have agreed to develop an electric vehicle to be sold in Australia and New Zealand.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, is one of a growing number of technology companies that are leveraging their knowhow in electronics and communications to try to break into the EV market, snapping up links in the automotive supply chain.

Foxtron is a joint venture between Hon Hai and Taiwan's Yulon Motor Co. Yulon makes Nissan vehicles under license.

There was speculation earlier this year, when talks on a possible merger between Nissan and Honda Motor Corp. fell through, that Hon Hai might make a bid for Mitsubishi’s alliance partner Nissan Motor Co.

The two companies said Wednesday that the EV developed by Foxtron will be produced by Yulon and introduced in Oceania in the second half of 2026.

Foxtron and Mitsubishi Motors gave no financial details and said their memorandum of understanding would be followed by further talks.

Japanese automakers like Mitsubishi have been stepping up efforts to compete in the EV segment as they contend with intense competition from their Chinese rivals.

Mitsubishi has set a target for having all of its product lineup be EVs or hybrids by 2035.

Foxtron showcased its Model B, a sleek EV hatchback, and its automotive electronics at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

Foxconn lists 11 vehicle models on its website, including its Model T bus, Model V pickup truck, Model N van, its Model B, and its “luxury flagship” Model E sedan.