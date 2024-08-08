Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France beats Germany 73-69 to advance to Olympic men's basketball gold medal game

Guerschon Yabusele scored 17 points and France beat Germany 73-69 to advance to the men’s Olympic basketball gold medal game

Kyle Hightower
Thursday 08 August 2024 18:40

France beats Germany 73-69 to advance to Olympic men's basketball gold medal game

Show all 6

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Guerschon Yabusele scored 17 points and France beat Germany 73-69 in front of a raucous crowd to advance to the men’s Olympic basketball gold medal game.

Isaia Cordinier added 16 points and Victor Wembanyama finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to help France – which won the silver medal in Toyko three years ago --- reach its second straight Olympic final.

The Paris Games host nation will play the winner of Serbia and the U.S. on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder led Germany with 18 points.

This ends the incredible run the Germans have been on over the last two years. Dating back to winning last year’s World Cup they had won 12 consecutive games in major international competition.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in