Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Parisians protest government pension reform plan

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 07 March 2023 12:53
Comments

Watch live from France as Parisians protest against the government's pension reform plans.

The demonstration on the city's Left Bank is the sixth of a string of such strikes this year against the government proposals.

Plans to rise the retirement age from 62 to 64 have sparked uproar, with unions now trying to bring the country to a standstill.

Transport workers are joining the strike in a move that will see services severely reduced at local, regional and international levels.

Previous strikes in the city have seen more than one million take to the streets in a show of opposition against the plan.

Recommended

The French civil aviation authority has suggested airports in the country's bigger cities should reduce their traffic by 30 per cent.

Delays and cancellations are expected.

Teachers are also taking part in the industrial action that will force the closure of schools.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in