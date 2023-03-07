Watch live as Parisians protest government pension reform plan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from France as Parisians protest against the government's pension reform plans.

The demonstration on the city's Left Bank is the sixth of a string of such strikes this year against the government proposals.

Plans to rise the retirement age from 62 to 64 have sparked uproar, with unions now trying to bring the country to a standstill.

Transport workers are joining the strike in a move that will see services severely reduced at local, regional and international levels.

Previous strikes in the city have seen more than one million take to the streets in a show of opposition against the plan.

The French civil aviation authority has suggested airports in the country's bigger cities should reduce their traffic by 30 per cent.

Delays and cancellations are expected.

Teachers are also taking part in the industrial action that will force the closure of schools.

