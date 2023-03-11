Watch as French unions lead march against pension reform

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch from Paris as French unions lead a march against planned pension reform in a bid to reverse the move.

Union workers are hoping that ongoing demonstrations will force the government to back down on a bill that seeks to extend the retirement age to 64.

Transport workers joined the strike in a move that will see services severely reduced at local, regional and international levels.

Previous strikes in the city have seen more than one million take to the streets in a show of opposition against the plan.

The French Senate voted earlier this week in favour of the increase, adding fuel to the fire among those in opposition.

The conservative-dominated legislative body voted in favour by 201 votes to 115.

Emmanuel Macron has said that the move is necessary to prevent the country from running into a deficit.

