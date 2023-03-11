Jump to content

Watch as French unions lead march against pension reform

Mary-Kate Findon
Saturday 11 March 2023 14:10
Comments

Watch from Paris as French unions lead a march against planned pension reform in a bid to reverse the move.

Union workers are hoping that ongoing demonstrations will force the government to back down on a bill that seeks to extend the retirement age to 64.

Transport workers joined the strike in a move that will see services severely reduced at local, regional and international levels.

Previous strikes in the city have seen more than one million take to the streets in a show of opposition against the plan.

The French Senate voted earlier this week in favour of the increase, adding fuel to the fire among those in opposition.

The conservative-dominated legislative body voted in favour by 201 votes to 115.

Emmanuel Macron has said that the move is necessary to prevent the country from running into a deficit.

