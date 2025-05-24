Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ceremony honors late photographer Sebastião Salgado

A mourning ceremony has been held in Reims in eastern France to honor Sebastião Salgado, the celebrated Brazilian photographer and environmentalist who died Friday at 81

Via AP news wire
Saturday 24 May 2025 20:43 BST
France Obit Salgado
France Obit Salgado

A mourning ceremony was held Saturday in Reims in eastern France to honor Sebastião Salgado, the celebrated Brazilian photographer and environmentalist who died Friday at 81.

As his widow, Lélia Wanick Salgado, and their sons, Juliano and Rodrigo, attended the opening of an art exhibition featuring the work of Rodrigo, the gathering turned into a tribute to the late artist.

“There are so many things I remember about Sebastiõ," said Salgado's widow. "He was a very lively person. He loved life.”

A moment of silence was observed in the packed hall, where friends, admirers and fellow artists gathered to pay tribute.

Salgado, whose powerful black-and-white photographs captured both the suffering and dignity of people across the globe, had lived in Paris for more than five decades.

He had been battling leukemia and was recently dealing with other health issues, according to his family.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in