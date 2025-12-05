Architect Frank Gehry’s iconic works in photos

Architect Frank Gehry, celebrated for his imaginative, genre-shifting designs, has died at 96. He is known for iconic works such as the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Over his prolific career, Gehry received architecture’s highest honors, including the Pritzker Prize, the RIBA gold medal, the Americans for the Arts lifetime achievement award and Canada’s Companion of the Order.
