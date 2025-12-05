Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, dies at 96

Groundbreaking architect Frank Gehry who was behind the acclaimed Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, and Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles has died

John Rogers
Friday 05 December 2025 19:53 GMT

Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, has died. He was 96.

Gehry died Friday in his home in Santa Monica after a brief respiratory illness, said Meaghan Lloyd, chief of staff at Gehry Partners LLP.

Gehry’s fascination with modern pop art led to the creation of some of the most wildly imaginative buildings ever constructed and brought him a measure of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect.

Among his many masterpieces are the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain; The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Berlin’s DZ Bank Building.

Gehry was awarded every major prize architecture has to offer, including the field’s top honor, the Pritzker Prize, for what has been described as “refreshingly original and totally American” work.

Other honors include the Royal Institute of British Architects gold medal and the Americans for the Arts lifetime achievement award.

