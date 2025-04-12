Under the banks' towers, Frankfurt's humble water houses bring the city together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frankfurt has become Germany's financial capital, known for the country's only high-rise skyline. But look closer to the ground and you'll find a tradition that brings rich and poor, bankers and punks, together.

The humble “Wasserhäuschen,” or little water houses, have been a distinctive feature of the city since they started springing up in the second half of the 19th century.

Back when drinking unboiled tap water wasn't advisable, the little kiosks offered bottles of mineral water. They encouraged workers, with the city's approval, to drink affordable water rather than beer and schnapps.

They thrived as they weren't subject to the official closing hours imposed on shops. And they were useful supply stations again in the immediate aftermath of the destruction of World War II.

These days, there's more on offer at the water houses: a quick beer, candy, the newspaper, cigarettes, sometimes cafe service, with tables and the odd sofa on the sidewalk.

Laura Poellath, a 27-year-old student who works at the “Fein” water house, says the little kiosks are “like a living room in the city.”

“The people are very varied, from young to old, all the different groups are here,” she says.

“Water houses are social meeting points,” says Hubert Gloss, who offers tours of the houses that are spread around the city. “They are accessible; everyone is welcome here, it's a democratic place ... without these meeting points, the city would lose something in human terms.”

There were once 800 of the freestanding kiosks, but their numbers have diminished as a result of new building and other factors, Gloss says. City authorities say there are now about 300, most of them leased by breweries or distributors of drinks to their operators.

Photographer Stefan Hoening says today's water houses are a place where “everyone, no matter where they come from and no matter what their pay grade, can come together and feel at ease without being judged.”

“That's the good thing about water houses,” the 42-year-old says. “With kiosks, you usually go there, buy something and go back home. Here, people from all the different classes meet.”