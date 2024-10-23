French maritime authorities report 2 migrant deaths in English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



French maritime authorities pulled the bodies of two migrants from the English Channel on Wednesday, pushing the count of dead and missing in French waters so far this year above 50.

Authorities said 46 other people were rescued, after a failed attempt to cross the treacherous waterway between France and England aboard a heavily overloaded inflatable boat.

This year is proving to be particularly deadly. The French maritime prefecture that oversees French waters in the channel had counted 49 dead or missing so far in 2024, before the latest incident, which pushed its new total to 51.

In a statement, the maritime prefecture said the search operation Wednesday was launched after a life vest was found at sea.

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration