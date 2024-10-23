Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French maritime authorities report 2 migrant deaths in English Channel

French maritime authorities have pulled the bodies of two migrants from the English Channel, pushing the count of dead and missing in French waters so far this year above 50

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 23 October 2024 10:20
French maritime authorities pulled the bodies of two migrants from the English Channel on Wednesday, pushing the count of dead and missing in French waters so far this year above 50.

Authorities said 46 other people were rescued, after a failed attempt to cross the treacherous waterway between France and England aboard a heavily overloaded inflatable boat.

This year is proving to be particularly deadly. The French maritime prefecture that oversees French waters in the channel had counted 49 dead or missing so far in 2024, before the latest incident, which pushed its new total to 51.

In a statement, the maritime prefecture said the search operation Wednesday was launched after a life vest was found at sea.

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

