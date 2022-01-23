French soldier dies in attack on anti-insurgent base in Mali

France says one of its soldiers has been killed in a mortar attack on a base in Mali

Via AP news wire
Sunday 23 January 2022 12:59
France Mali Soldier Killed
France Mali Soldier Killed
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A French soldier has been killed in a mortar shelling attack on a base in Mali, the military said Sunday.

The 24-year-old artilleryman, Alexandre Martin, was serving with France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane, according to a statement from the French army.

Several rounds targeted the military camp in Gao on Saturday, the army statement said. Martin was seriously wounded and later died, it said. The army said nine other soldiers were slightly injured.

It said helicopters were subsequently deployed to “neutralize the terrorists who fired the shots.”

In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron saluted the soldier's service and reiterated “France's determination to continue the fight against terrorism in the region, alongside its partners.”

Recommended

French troops have been present in Mali since 2013, when they intervened to force Islamic extremist rebels from power in towns across the country’s north.

Operation Serval was later replaced by Barkhane and was expanded to include other countries in an effort to help stabilize Africa s broader Sahel region.

The French force has been operating in Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania France has previously announced plans to reduce the force from 5,000 troops to 2,500-3,000 soldiers over the long term.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in