French artist finds happiness drawing spectators at his 17th Olympics in Cortina

There was only one person in the crowd at a luge event for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Monday night who did not watch any of the runs.

French artist Marc Ahr focused on the spectators to capture their reactions as their national teams triumphed or fell short, and on the beauty of the mountains.

Calling himself the “unofficial painter of the Games,” this is Ahr's 17th Olympics. He started in Milan to paint the opening ceremony, hockey and a city panorama, then traveled to Cortina to see luge, women's Alpine skiing and curling. He worked quickly Monday in Cortina, using a black pen to draw the entire scene during the women’s singles luge event.

“I don’t really care if they go fast or not fast,” he said as luge athletes hurtled down the icy track. “What’s important is, emotion of people.”

He drew groups of people watching the screen displaying results and cheering, kids playing in the snow, fans dancing with the Olympic mascot, Tina, and Italian parents comforting their child. Ahr even danced with Tina and drew that, too.

Many people approached Ahr to see what he was up to, especially when they noticed he looked their way as he sketched. He offered to add their names next to their likeness.

For Isabel Hernandez of Mexico, Ahr drew Mexico’s flag so she would be recognizable. For a German fan, he drew their face paint.

“I also draw, so it’s nice to see people doing it for events like this,” Hernandez said. “It’s something that I will share with my friends. And people probably won’t believe me, but it’s fun to know that I have this memory of it.”

Bette Wiley, Cheryl Ann Husby and Cynthia Brictson stood together with their arms over each other’s shoulders while Ahr put them into the scene. Brictson said she loved it.

Explaining why, she said, “Have you ever been standing in the middle of the Dolomites and had a man sketch you? It doesn’t get any more unique than that.”

When Ahr finished for the night, he finally looked at the track in time to see a luger. He added a directional arrow to the track he had drawn in black pen.

Ahr had been paying so little attention that he thought athletes went the other way around. Later, he would draw the winner and use watercolors to complete the artwork. He sells his pieces online and at the Olympics.

Ahr does like the athletes, too. In fact, he paints many of their portraits after the Games are over. But during the Games he is happiest interacting with the spectators and soaking up their good energy.

“I use my talent to make people happy," he said. "Why not? This is why I am happy to do it.”

