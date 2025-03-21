French rape victim Gisèle Pelicot's memoir, 'A Hymn to Life,' will be released next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gisèle Pelicot, who became a symbol of the fight against sexual violence during the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France last year and turned her into a global icon, will publish her memoir next year.

"A Hymn to Life' will be published in English, in French and 20 other languages in January 2026, British publisher the Bodley Head said in a statement late on Thursday.

“I am immensely grateful for the extraordinary support I have received since the beginning of the trial. I now want to tell my story in my own words,” Pelicot said.

“Through this book, I hope to convey a message of strength and courage to all those who are subjected to difficult ordeals. May they never feel shame. And in time, may they even learn to savour life again and find peace,” she added.

Last year, 51 men were convicted year by a court in the southern French city of Avignon which handed down prison sentences ranging from three to 20 years in the shocking case that spurred a national reckoning about the blight of rape culture.

Pelicot’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, and all but one of his co-defendants were convicted of sexually assaulting her over a period of nearly a decade after he’d knocked her unconscious by lacing her food and drink with drugs. The other co-defendant was convicted of drugging and raping his own wife with Dominique Pelicot’s help.

Gisèle Pelicot became a hero to many in France and beyond for courageously demanding that the men’s trial be held in open court. The evidence included stomach-churning homemade videos of the abuse that Dominique Pelicot filmed in the couple’s retirement home in the small Provence town of Mazan and elsewhere.