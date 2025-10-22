Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Louvre reopens 3 days after thieves took French crown jewels in daylight heist

The Louvre reopened Wednesday morning, three days after thieves forced open a window and stole French crown jewels in a daring, daylight raid on the musuem

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 22 October 2025 08:41 BST

The Louvre reopened Wednesday morning, three days after thieves forced open a window and stole French crown jewels in a daring, daylight raid on the musuem.

The Apollo Room where the theft occurred remained closed to visitors, while crowds — hundreds deep — waited outside the museum’s glass pyramid entrance.

The Louvre is normally closed on Tuesday and had been shut since the theft for investigation.

No arrests have been announced, and the stolen jewels remain missing.

The Paris prosecutor said Tuesday that the stolen crown jewels were worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million), not including their historical value to France.

About 100 investigators are involved in the police pursuit of the suspects and jewels after Sunday’s theft from the world’s most-visited museum.

