Watch live: Youngest ever French prime minister Gabriel Attal takes over from Elisabeth Borne

Rhys Jones
Tuesday 09 January 2024 12:11
Comments
Close

Watch live as now-former French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne hands over the reins to her successor, Gabriel Attal, at the premier’s official residence, Hotel Matignon, following her resignation earlier this week (9 December).

Mr Attal, the current education minister, becomes France’s youngest-ever Prime Minister at 34-years-old - and the first to be openly gay.

“I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced,” said French President Emmanual Macron on Mr Attal.

The president announced the resignation of the Prime Minister on Monday, 8 January, as he prepares to unveil a cabinet reshuffle and breathe new life into his presidency.

“Ms Elisabeth Borne today submitted the resignation of the government to the president, who accepted it,” the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

