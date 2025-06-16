Fragrant Nigerian-inspired fried rice is easy enough for a weeknight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigerian fried rice, seasoned with curry powder, dried thyme and a handful of aromatics, inspired this weeknight-easy meal-in-a-skillet.

Beef liver and an assortment of vegetables are classic ingredients, but in this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we opted for chicken thighs and fresh green beans.

Seeded, thinly-sliced jalapeño or Fresno chilies bring a pleasant heat, while curry powder adds depth, warmth and a golden hue.

Instead of using just-cooked rice, which results in a softer texture in the finished dish, we start with plain cooked rice that’s been chilled and dried, a process that allows the starches to recrystallize so the grains “fry” up light and fluffy. Fragrant basmati is especially good, but any variety of long-grain white rice works.

Fresh rice needs two hours minimum to chill adequately, but it can be prepared up to three days in advance and kept refrigerated. To chill the rice, fluff with a fork, then spread on the baking sheet. Let cool, then cover and refrigerate until cold.

Don’t be afraid to really scrape up the browned bits from the surface of the skillet after you’ve added the broth. The caramelization gives the fried rice great depth of flavor. Serve sprinkled with scallion greens and additional sliced chili.

Curried Chicken Fried Rice with Chilies

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons neutral oil or refined coconut oil, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 teaspoons curry powder, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens reserved separately

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 Fresno or jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

4 cups cooked and chilled long-grain white rice, preferably basmati

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Directions:

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until barely smoking. Add the chicken and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the curry powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned, 4 to 6 minutes.

Push the chicken to the perimeter of the pan. To the center, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, scallion whites and ginger; cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 1½ minutes. Into the scallion mixture, stir the beans, thyme, half of the chili, the remaining 1½ teaspoons curry powder and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir the chicken into the bean mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are bright green, about 2 minutes. Stir in the rice, then add the broth and scrape up any browned bits. Cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes.

Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the scallion greens and remaining chili.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap