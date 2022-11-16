Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died, Mexico’s navy announced Tuesday.

Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more than 300 people dead in Mexico City and surrounding states. Her image exploded across the internet and her face graced murals in the capital.

While she apparently didn't find trapped survivors after that particular quake, over the course of her career she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive. She also worked on two international missions after earthquakes in Haiti and Ecuador.

Frida retired from rescue work in June 2019 at age 10.

On Tuesday, the navy posted a video tribute via Twitter thanking Frida for her service and honoring her memory.