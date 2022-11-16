Jump to content

Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

A yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 16 November 2022 00:00

Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died, Mexico’s navy announced Tuesday.

Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more than 300 people dead in Mexico City and surrounding states. Her image exploded across the internet and her face graced murals in the capital.

While she apparently didn't find trapped survivors after that particular quake, over the course of her career she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive. She also worked on two international missions after earthquakes in Haiti and Ecuador.

Frida retired from rescue work in June 2019 at age 10.

On Tuesday, the navy posted a video tribute via Twitter thanking Frida for her service and honoring her memory.

