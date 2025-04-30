Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Center-left party approves German coalition deal, paving the way for Merz to be elected chancellor

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats have voted to approve a coalition agreement

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 April 2025 09:07 BST
Germany New Government
Germany New Government (REUTERS)

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats have voted to approve a coalition agreement. The vote’s results were announced Wednesday.

It paves the way to elect Friedrich Merz as the new German chancellor. Merz’s Union bloc previously approved the agreement.

The parliament will meet May 6 to elect Merz, who will need a majority of all members of the lower house to be elected as post-World War II Germany’s 10th chancellor and succeed Olaf Scholz.

The coalition aims to spur economic growth, ramp up defense spending, take a tougher approach to migration and catch up on long-neglected modernization.

