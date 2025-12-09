German leader says US strategy shows the need for more European security independence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that the Trump administration's new national security strategy underscores the need for Europe to become “much more independent” from the United States in terms of security policy.

Merz also pushed back against the notion that European democracy needs saving.

The U.S. strategy, published Friday, paints European allies as weak, while offering tacit support to far-right political parties, and was critical of European free speech and migration policy. On Monday, European Council President António Costa warned the U.S. against interfering in Europe’s affairs and said only European citizens can decide which parties should govern them.

Merz, the leader of the European Union's most populous nation and its biggest economy, said he wasn't surprised by the substance of the strategy as it was largely in line with a lecture U.S. Vice President JD Vance gave to European allies in Munich in February.

Parts of the document are understandable, but “some of it is unacceptable for us from the European point of view,” he told reporters in the western German city of Mainz.

“That the Americans want to save democracy in Europe now, I don’t see any need for that,” Merz said. “If it needed to be saved, we would manage that alone.”

He added that the new U.S. document “confirms my assessment that we in Europe, and so also in Germany, must become much more independent from the U.S. in terms of security policy. This is not a surprise, but it has now been confirmed again. It has been documented.”

Merz said that Vance's speech earlier this year had “set off something in me as well, and you can see that today in our defense spending.”

Merz’s government, in office since May, has enabled higher spending by loosening strict rules on incurring debt — adding to an effort to bolster Germany's military that has been underway since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in 2022.

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO members, including Germany, agreed in June to a massive hike in the alliance's defense spending target.

“In my talks with the Americans, I say: ‘America first is fine,’ but ‘America alone’ can’t be in your interest. You need partners in the world too,” Merz said Tuesday. “And one of the partners can be Europe. And if you can’t do anything with Europe, then at least make Germany your partner.”