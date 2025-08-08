Germany stops military exports that could be used in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says his country will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

Friday's move from Germany, which has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades, comes after the Israeli Cabinet announced plans to take over Gaza City.

In a statement, Merz emphasized that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror” and said that the release of Israeli hostages and “purposeful” negotiations toward a cease-fire in the 22-month conflict “are our top priority.” He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he added. “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said, adding: “With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.”

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries — including for U.N. organizations and other NGOs — and said Israel “must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Germany also called on Israel’s government “not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”