The German government says it’s lifting restrictions on exports of military equipment to Israel

Via AP news wire
Monday 17 November 2025 09:34 GMT
Germany Politics
Germany Politics (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The German government said Monday that it’s lifting its restrictions on exports of military equipment to Israel, weeks after the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in early August that Berlin wouldn’t authorize any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza “until further notice." That was a response to a decision by the Israeli Cabinet to take over Gaza City.

Merz’s spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius, told German news agency dpa that the restrictions will be lifted from Nov. 24. He pointed to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect last month and said that it has “stabilized in recent weeks,” and also to efforts to ramp up humanitarian aid in Gaza and secure a long-term peace.

German will now return to examining military exports on a case-by-base basis and “react to further developments,” he added.

Merz's decision in August was a remarkable move by a country that is a staunch ally of Israel.

