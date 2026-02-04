Georgia's Fulton County seeks return of 2020 election documents seized by FBI
Fulton County has filed a motion in federal court to retrieve documents from the 2020 election
Fulton County has filed a motion in federal court seeking the return of all documents from the 2020 election that were seized last week from a warehouse near Atlanta by the FBI, officials in the Georgia county said Wednesday.
The motion also asks for the unsealing of a law enforcement agent's sworn statement that was presented to the judge who signed off on the search warrant, county spokesperson Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said. The county is not releasing the motion because the case is under seal, she said.
The Jan. 28 search at Fulton County’s main election facility in Union City sought records related to the 2020 election.
