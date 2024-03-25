Jump to content

North Korea says Japan's prime minister proposed summit with leader Kim Jong Un

Via AP news wire
Monday 25 March 2024 03:58

North Korea said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has proposed a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, made the comments in a state media dispatch Monday.

Kim Yo Jong said that Kishida used an unspecified channel to convey his position that he wants to meet Kim Jong Un at an early date.

Kim Yo Jong said whether to improve bilateral ties hinges on Japan.

She said if Kishida sticks to his push to resolve the alleged past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, he cannot avoid criticism that he would only pursue talks to boost his popularity.

