Japan's Kishida in Poland for talks after visit to Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has met with Poland's prime minister for talks about the region's security and bilateral relations a day after he made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 22 March 2023 07:39

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Poland’s prime minister Wednesday for talks about the region’s security and bilateral relations a day after he made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kishida visited Ukraine on Tuesday while Chinese leader President Xi Jinping held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two visits showing how various countries are lining up behind Moscow or Kyiv.

In Warsaw, Kishida was greeted by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki before brief talks. The Japanese leader will meet later with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Poland has been supplying military, humanitarian and political support to neighbouring Ukraine, which has been fighting to repel Russia's full-scale invasion that began more than a year ago.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

