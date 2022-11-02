TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
Philadelphia's 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game
The Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game.
Atlanta's 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on a Friday night, while this year's Game 3 was on a Tuesday.
This year's audience was up 34% from the 8,339,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in 2020, the lowest-rated World Series.
Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 3 was viewed by 11,373,000. The game, which began at 8:05 p.m. EDT and ended at 11:13 p.m., drew a 29.1 rating and 56 share in Philadelphia and a 21.9/47 in Houston.
Game 3 was postponed by rain on Monday night.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
