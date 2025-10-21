Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Springer's homer sends Blue Jays into World Series with 4-3 win over Mariners in Game 7 of ALCS

Ian Harrison
Tuesday 21 October 2025 04:11 BST

George Springer put Toronto ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1993 by beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.

It was the first go-ahead homer in Game 7 history when a team trailed by multiple runs in the seventh inning or later.

The Blue Jays will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday night when the World Series comes to Canada for the third time. The defending champion Dodgers swept Milwaukee in the NLCS.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

