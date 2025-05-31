Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
PSG fans display banner calling for end to 'genocide' in Gaza during Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain supporters have displayed a banner saying “Stop (the) genocide in Gaza” during the Champions League final in Munich

Via AP news wire
Saturday 31 May 2025 20:37 BST
Germany Soccer Champions League Final
Germany Soccer Champions League Final (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Paris Saint-Germain supporters displayed a banner saying “Stop (the) genocide in Gaza” during the Champions League final on Saturday.

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi gave their team a 1-0 lead against his former side Inter Milan in the 12th minute. Désiré Doué scored PSG’s second after the banner was raised.

PSG fans are known for their stance against the war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying “Free Palestine” in November during the Champions League match against Atlético Madrid.

Israel’s nearly three-month blockade on Gaza has pushed the population of over two million to the brink of famine. It has allowed some aid to enter in recent days, but aid organizations say far from enough is getting in.

The U.N. World Food Program said the fear of starvation in Gaza is high.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 250 hostages.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 54,000 Gaza residents, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

