The first ship to use a new sea route approaches Gaza with 200 tons of aid

A ship carrying 200 tons of aid is approaching the coast of Gaza to inaugurate a sea route from Cyprus

Wafaa Shurafa
Friday 15 March 2024 10:40

A ship carrying 200 tons of aid approached the coast of Gaza on Friday in a mission to inaugurate a sea route from Cyprus that was intended to bring more assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the enclave five months into the war between Israel and Hamas.

The ship, manned by the Spanish aid group Open Arms, left Cyprus on Tuesday towing a barge laden with food sent by World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés. It could be seen off Gaza's coast Friday morning.

Israel has been under increasing pressure to allow more aid into Gaza after five months of war between Israel and Hamas. The United States has joined other countries in airdropping supplies to the isolated region of northern Gaza and has announced separate plans to construct a pier to get aid in.

