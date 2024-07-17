Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A Gaza father mourns his baby boy, killed in bed by an Israeli airstrike

A father in Gaza is mourning a baby boy killed in bed by an Israeli airstrike

Abdel Kereem Hana,Wafaa Shurafa,Drew Callister
Wednesday 17 July 2024 04:34

A Gaza father mourns his baby boy, killed in bed by an Israeli airstrike

Show all 4

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The dead Palestinian toddler’s limbs were pale and cold despite the sweltering summer heat in Gaza. Outside the hospital, his father cradled the boy in his arms, unable or unwilling to say goodbye. Flies circled and landed in the child’s soft hair.

“What did he do wrong, my God? What did he do wrong?” screamed Mahmoud Mikdad, his voice hoarse, lifting his face toward the sky.

His son, Yaman, was killed by an Israeli airstrike. Israeli strikes killed more than 60 Palestinians in southern and central Gaza from Monday night into Tuesday, according to hospital records and health officials. Israel has said it is pursuing Hamas militants who are hiding among civilians after offensives uprooted underground tunnel networks.

It had been a regular afternoon for Mikdad. He put his daughter and Yamam down for a nap in the apartment where the displaced family was sheltering.

The strike killed the boy instantly. He wasn’t yet 2 years old.

Mikdad carried Yamam’s body through central Gaza from Nuseirat camp to Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah. Yamam’s bare legs dangled limply from beneath a white sheet soaked with blood.

Mikdad and two others, one with his head wrapped in bandages, caressed and kissed the boy’s body outside the morgue. The child in his lap was “more precious than the whole world,” Mikdad told an Associated Press photojournalist. He sat against the hospital wall for a while, crying.

Later, a dozen or so men held a funeral prayer over Yamam's body wrapped in a white shroud. Bystanders, some of them children, watched in silence.

___

Callister reported from New York.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in