Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israel reopens key crossing for aid to enter Gaza that was closed over weekend rocket attack

The Israeli military says it has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, a key terminal for the entry of humanitarian aid

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 May 2024 07:31
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Israeli military says it has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, a key terminal for the entry of humanitarian aid.

It was closed on Sunday after a deadly Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers near the crossing.

An Israeli tank brigade seized the nearby Rafah crossing early Tuesday, and it remains closed.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in