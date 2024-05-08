Israel reopens key crossing for aid to enter Gaza that was closed over weekend rocket attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Israeli military says it has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, a key terminal for the entry of humanitarian aid.

It was closed on Sunday after a deadly Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers near the crossing.

An Israeli tank brigade seized the nearby Rafah crossing early Tuesday, and it remains closed.