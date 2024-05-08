Israel reopens key crossing for aid to enter Gaza that was closed over weekend rocket attack
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 May 2024 07:31
The Israeli military says it has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, a key terminal for the entry of humanitarian aid.
It was closed on Sunday after a deadly Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers near the crossing.
An Israeli tank brigade seized the nearby Rafah crossing early Tuesday, and it remains closed.