Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 274 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli air and ground raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas.

The ministry said Sunday that around 700 people were wounded in Saturday’s operation.

The operation deep into central Gaza was the largest rescue operation since Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants stormed across the border, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Israel launched a massive offensive in response that has killed over 36,700 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Israelis celebrated the return of Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 22; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 41, after Israeli forces raided two locations at once while under fire.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Gaza at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war