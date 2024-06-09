Jump to content

Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 274 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli air and ground raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas

Wafaa Shurafa,Samy Magdy
Sunday 09 June 2024 11:06

Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 274 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli air and ground raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas.

The ministry said Sunday that around 700 people were wounded in Saturday’s operation.

The operation deep into central Gaza was the largest rescue operation since Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants stormed across the border, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Israel launched a massive offensive in response that has killed over 36,700 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Israelis celebrated the return of Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 22; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 41, after Israeli forces raided two locations at once while under fire.

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Gaza at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

